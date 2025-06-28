Fact Check: Does Kasba Law College Gang-Rape Case Have Communal Angle? Kolkata Police Debunk Misleading Social Media Posts Giving Communal Colour to Incident

Kolkata, June 28: Amid the outrage over the alleged gang rape of a first-year law student inside South Calcutta Law College, several posts on social media have attempted to give the incident a communal spin. Claims being circulated suggest that one of the accused, Zaib Ahmed, is being protected due to his religion, while others—two Hindu boys are being made scapegoats.

Some posts even allege a larger conspiracy of religious bias in West Bengal, invoking past incidents like the post-poll violence of 2021. Student Gang-Raped at South Kolkata Law College: Police Arrest 3 Youths for Sexually Assaulting Young Woman Inside Law College.

Social Media Handles Falsely Claim That Kasba Law College Gang-Rape Case Is Being Handled With Communal Bias

No Communal Angle in Kasba Law College Gang-Rape Case

No Communal Angle in Kasba Law College Gang-Rape Case

However, these claims are false and misleading. The Kolkata Police, in an official statement on X, have categorically denied any communal angle. “Certain unscrupulous elements are attempting deliberately to give a communal colour to the unfortunate incident in Kasba. Such actions are not only misleading but also aimed at disturbing public order,” the police said. They also warned of stringent legal action against those spreading such narratives. Kolkata Rape Case: Law College Student Gang Raped ‘For Rejecting’ Marriage Proposal From Prime Accused; Shocking Details Emerge.

Kolkata Police Deny Communal Angle

Certain unscrupulous elements are attempting deliberately to give a communal colour to the unfortunate incident in Kasba. Such actions are not only misleading but also aimed at disturbing public order. Stringent legal action shall be taken against those spreading false narratives… — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) June 28, 2025

So far, four arrests have been made: Monojit Mishra (31), Pramit Mukherjee (20), Zaib Ahmed (19), and a 55-year-old security guard. The police have confirmed that the investigation is being carried out strictly as per the law, without bias or favour.

There is no evidence to support the claim that the investigation is communally biased. The police have clarified that the matter is being handled with due legal procedure, and communal interpretations are attempts to incite unrest.

Fact check

Claim : The social media claim is that the Kasba Law College gang-rape case is being handled with communal bias. Conclusion : The claim that the Kasba Law College gang-rape case is being handled with communal bias is false. Kolkata Police have clearly stated that the investigation is proceeding strictly as per law, and there is no communal angle. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2025 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).