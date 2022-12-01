Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 1 (ANI): The matter of all the ad hoc recruitments done in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat since 2000 has reached the High Court.

The Chief Justice's bench, while hearing a public interest litigation on Wednesday, has sought a response from the government and the assembly on May 1, 2023.

The Uttarakhand High Court heard a PIL filed in the Legislative Assembly Secretariat regarding the ad hoc appointments made since 2000 and action against the recruiters.

After hearing the matter, a division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari issued notices to the Legislative Assembly Secretariat and the government asking them to file their reply by May 1. The next hearing of the case will be on 1 May 2023.

Abhinav Thapar, a resident of Dehradun, had filed a public interest litigation in the state assembly regarding the judicial inquiry into the ad hoc recruitments made in the last 22 years.

Amid the row over appointments in Uttarakhand Assembly Secretariat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in September urged Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan to conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter.

In his letter to Ritu Khanduri, Dhami urged to cancel these appointments if irregularities were found.

The Chief Minister has also urged to make provision for fair and transparent appointments in the Assembly Secretariat in future. (ANI)

