Bahraich, Dec 1: A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich.

His mutilated body was found in a forest area.

The boy Meraj, had gone into the forest to collect wood on Wednesday evening when he was attacked and killed by a leopard.

When he did not return home, his family members and local people went in to look for him and found his body.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan said that this was the second incident of leopard attack in the past one week.

