Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, was conferred Doctorate at a function held by Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education & Research, Wardha, Maharashtra (Photo: Adani Foundation)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 6 (ANI): Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, was on Tuesday conferred the title Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa by Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education & Research (Deemed to be University), Wardha, Maharashtra.

Adani Foundation is the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, India's fastest growing diversified portfolio of market-leading companies.

Dr Adani was conferred the honour by Mr Datta Meghe, Chancellor, DMIHER, during the 16th convocation ceremony of the institution, where she was invited as the Guest of Honour, a release said.

Accepting the honour, Dr Adani said, "I am honoured to accept this doctorate. It firmly reaffirms my core belief that "seva sadhna hai, seva prarthna hai aur seva hi parmatma hai".

"I remain committed to advancing inclusive systems and solutions that create lasting change, uplift the vulnerable, expand access to education and healthcare, and empower communities," she added.

Earlier in February 2020, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by Gujarat Law Society University, Ahmedabad, in recognition of her exceptional contributions to social welfare.

In January 2019, Dr Adani was honoured with the Banas Ratna Award by the Rotary Club of Palanpur, Gujarat.

In February 2022, she was conferred the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FICCI Ladies Organisation's (FLO) Award of Excellence for Social Impact.

Dr Adani is a qualified dental surgeon. She chose a path of public service over a clinical career--one that would lead her to redefine corporate social responsibility (CSR) in India through her cherished Adani Foundation that was set up in 1996, the release said.

Under her guidance, the Foundation has remained at the forefront of creating sustainable impact in five critical areas: education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development.

The non-profit has been instrumental in creating a lasting impact in the lives of children, women, youth and the marginalised communities, reaching out to a population of more than 9.1 million people across 6,769 villages in 21 states of India.

The release said that the Adani Foundation has remained agile and deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes across India.

"It is empowering and enriching the lives of children, women, youth, and marginalised communities in the core areas of education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development. The strategies of the Foundation are integrated in national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals," the release said.

The Adani Foundation is currently operating in 6,769 villages across 21 states, positively impacting 9.1 million lives. (ANI)

