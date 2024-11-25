New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): After Manickam Tagore, Congress MP Manish Tewari also wrote a letter to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha ahead of the commencement of the winter session, making aware of his intentions to move an adjournment motion to discuss Guatam Adani's indictment in a alleged "bribery and fraud" case.

Tewari, in the letter, requested the administrative head of the Lok Sabha secretariat to suspend zero hour and other business of the day, allowing him to raise the matter of two indictments in the US against the Adani conglomerate.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to seek leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House in order to discuss a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour, relevant rules related to Question Hour, and other businesses of the day to discuss the impact on India as a business destination and the robustness of our regulatory and oversight processes, following two indictments in the United States against the Adani conglomerate," the letter read.

Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday gave an adjournment notice ahead of Parliament's winter session to discuss the indictment of the Adani group and to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the alleged bribery charges.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has also given a Suspension of Business Notice (under rule 267) to discuss the indictment by a US court.

Similarly, Congress MP Hibi Eden gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on the indictment.

"The government must clarify its stance and ensure unbiased investigations to uphold India's democratic and economic integrity," read MP Eden's letter.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi is also set to move an adjournment motion, to discuss the matter of the killing of three youths in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

"Three youth in Sambal, Uttar Pradesh were killed on 24-11-2024 in police firing. They were exercising their fundamental right to assembly and protest under Article 19(1). This issue is a matter of urgent public importance and the abuse of police powers against citizens should be discussed by Parliament," Owaisis letter to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha read.

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore B also announced that he would also move for an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to hold a discussion on the matter.

In the letter, Tagore expressed his desire to discuss the matter related to the United States (US) indictment of Gautam Adani over the "bribery, securities, fraud, and wire fraud" charges against Adani Group.

"The bribery scheme involves over 265 million dollars in bribes to bag lucrative solar power deals and defrauding global investors," Tagore, whip of Congress party in Lok Sabha wrote in a letter to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha. (ANI)

