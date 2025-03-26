Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 26 (ANI): Additional Director General (ADG), Eastern Command, BSF Ravi Gandhi visited Border Outpost (BOP) Khantalang and BOP Pushparampara on March 25 which is the first all-women Prahari BOP in Tripura, under 124 BN BSF.

During the visit, the ADG reviewed the operational preparedness of the outposts and interacted with the Mahila Praharis, including Post Commander SI (Mahila) Sanju Ghasal. He commended the women personnel for their dedication, professionalism, and resilience in managing security operations in one of the toughest terrains along the border.

Also Read | Jharkhand: 5 IRB Jawans Among 8 Held for 'Paper Leak' in Recruitment Exam.

Accompanying the ADG were Ashwani Kumar Sharma, IG, FTR HQ BSF Tripura, Rajeev Vatsraj, DIG, SHQ Panisagar, and other senior BSF officers.

This visit underscores BSF's commitment to empowering women in border security and recognizing their vital role in safeguarding the nation.

Also Read | India Develops Its First Indigenous MRI Machine, Set To Be Installed at AIIMS Delhi by October for Trials.

Ravi Gandhi, arrived in Tripura on Monday for a three-day visit. He was received at the airport by Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Inspector General (IG), BSF Tripura.

Upon his arrival at BSF HQ, ADG Ravi Gandhi was accorded a Guard of Honour. He also paid homage to those who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

He was briefed by the Frontier IG on operational preparedness and key strategic matters. Ravi Gandhi, ADG also called on CM of Tripura Manik Saha, Chief secretary J K Sinha, IAS and DGP of Tripura police Amitabh Ranjan, IPS. During the meeting the current security scenario and various issues pertaining to the state of Tripura were discussed.

As part of his itinerary, ADG Ravi Gandhi will visit a number of border deployed units to assess the ground situation and interact with field commanders and jawans. His visit aims to reinforce operational efficiency and boost the morale of BSF personnel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)