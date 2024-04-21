Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday expressed hope that the seat-sharing alliance between his party and the Left Front will return good results in West Bengal for both.

He said that the results would reflect the effectiveness of the alliance between the Congress and Left Front.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Chief Mayawati Slams Amroha MP Danish Ali for 'Betraying' People of Constituency.

"I am strongly hopeful that the Congress-Left seat-sharing alliance will be very productive," Chowdhury said addressing a joint press conference with Left Front chairman Biman Bose.

Bose, a veteran CPI(M) leader, said that he was confident that the Congress would transfer its votes to their candidates just as the Left supporters cast their votes to those fielded by the grand old party.

Also Read | Punjab: BSF Recovers Two China-Made Drones From Border Area in Amritsar (See Pics).

Chowdhury, who is contesting from Baharampur Lok Sabha seat in Murshidabad district for a sixth consecutive term, questioned why the Trinamool Congress left the opposition INDIA bloc in West Bengal.

"TMC will break down like a pack of cards if the Congress-Left alliance comes out with good results in the current election," he said.

"Don't be surprised if TMC makes a pact with the BJP to save its government in Bengal in the future," the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president, who is known to be vehemently opposed to Mamata Banerjee, said.

In the 2019 general elections, the Congress had won two out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, while the Left Front returned empty-handed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)