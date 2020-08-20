Lucknow Aug 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended a helping hand to a BEd student, suffering from a serious cardiac ailment, by approving Rs 9.90 lakh for her surgery, an official said.

In a letter to father of Madhulika Misra, a resident of Machligaon at Campierganj in Gorakhpur district, the chief minister referred to her problem in heart valves that required a surgery, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Opposes Union Cabinet’s Approval to Hand Over Trivandrum International Airport to Private Bidder.

In the letter addressed to her father, Adityanath said as per the estimates of the Medanta Hospital, Rs 9.90 lakh was being approved from the chief minister's discretionary fund for operation, according to the official. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)