New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha termed as "unfortunate" the recent row over arrangements related to President Droupadi Murmu's event in West Bengal, and lashed out at the Union Government for attempting to give an "election spin" to the entire incident.

Speaking to ANI, Jha recalled the new parliament building inauguration ceremony, stating that she wasn't invited to the ceremony and described it as an attack on the dignity of the President's post.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-45 Lottery Result of 08.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

"We all know who crossed the limits. Now, don't try to give it an election spin... I am seeing similar tweets after the Prime Minister's statement. Be it ministers or NDA leaders. Now, by dragging and stretching this so much, you are attacking dignity... When you inaugurated the new building, she was not even invited; then wasn't that an attack on dignity?... What happened is unfortunate, but there is a long list behind this unfortunate incident, in which the biggest culprits are the ruling party," Jha said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu also echoed Jha's words, accusing the BJP of politicising the issue. He stated that the President never express her concern when the tribal lands are snatched in Odisha, adding that it is her duty to ensure that constitutional values are upheld.

Also Read | Ballia SDM Alok Pratap Singh Bitten on Both Hands by Pet Dog, Writes to DM for Emergency Medical Leave.

"The President should not make any political statements... The BJP is constantly trying to politicise the President by pitting her against various issues... Many incidents occur with the girls of tribal communities in Odisha... The President's responsibility is to ensure that constitutional values are upheld. When the President is not expressing concern about land being snatched away from the tribal communities in Odisha, she should not make such political statements," Lallu said.

Controversy erupted on Saturday, when President Droupadi Murmu, during her event in Darjeeling, expressed displeasure with the West Bengal government for not receiving her upon arrival, and not attending her event.

"If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not," Murmu said, referring to Banerjee. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)