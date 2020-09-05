Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh retaining the second spot in 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking is proof of the state's push for fulfiling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

The State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 Ranking was released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman via video conference today.

According to the report, Andhra Pradesh retains the number one position while Uttar Pradesh stands at the second position, replacing Telangana, which slipped to third place from the second in 2018.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is continuously striving forward to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat to reality. Uttar Pradesh retained 2nd spot in 'Ease of Doing Business', while last year the state was at 12th position. Congratulations to all the people of the state," Adityanath's tweet read. (ANI)

