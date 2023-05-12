Lucknow (UP), May 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday congratulated Class 10 and 12 students who passed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations successfully and wished them a bright future.

The CBSE on Friday announced the board exam results. The pass percentage in class 10 stood at 93.12 per cent, a dip of 1.28 percentage points from last year. The pass percentage in 2019 (pre-pandemic year) was 91.10 per cent.

Similarly, the pass percentage in the CBSE class 12 exam has gone down by 5.38 percentage points and stands at 87.33 per cent as against 92.71 per cent last year. In 2019 (the pre-pandemic academic session), the pass percentage was 83.40 per cent.

"Hearty congratulations to all the students who have achieved success in the CBSE 10th and 12th examinations, as well as to their parents and teachers! This success is a reflection of your talent, dedication, and hard work. Best wishes to all of you for your bright future!" he tweeted.

This year no merit list has been issued by CBSE and students have not been informed about their division.

