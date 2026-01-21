Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21: Renowned author, educationist and sustainability thought leader Prof. Dr. Shalini Verma on Sunday launched her 100th book at the National Book Trust (NBT) Author's Corner during the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The book launch coincided with the completion of 25 years of Prof Verma's journey as a writer, marked by a sustained commitment to education, values, and social consciousness through books. Her 100th publication - a trilogy on Indian Military History - uses storytelling to make ideas of valour, leadership, and national service accessible to children, youth, and families. By adopting an intergenerational narrative style, the books encourage shared reading, dialogue, and reflection, reinforcing the role of literature in nurturing informed, empathetic, and responsible citizens.

When Grandma Drove a Tank brings to light the often-overlooked courage of Indian women - warriors, leaders, officers, healers, and changemakers - from history and contemporary India, presenting bravery as discipline, service, and moral strength rooted in India's cultural and civilisational values. The second book of the series - When Tribal Leadership Lit Up the Battlefield weaves together stories of Adivasi leaders, Dalit heroines, reformers, and legendary rulers, helping young readers understand courage as collective responsibility, respect for nature, and steadfast commitment to justice. The third book of the trilogy - When Harmony of North East Wore a Hero's Uniform introduces children to the diverse histories of India's North-Eastern states, highlighting soldiers, community protectors, and cultural icons whose quiet resilience and sense of harmony reflect the region's deep IKS (Indigenous Knowledge Systems) and its integral place in the national narrative.

The launch event featured a panel discussion titled "Beyond the Battlefield: Reimagining Indian Military History - Valour and Virtues for Young Minds through Storytelling." The panel included Major Rakesh Sharma, Shaurya Chakra awardee and Kargil War veteran, and Major (Dr.) Mohammed Ali Shah, defence professional and academician. The session was moderated by Prof. Sanandi Sachdeva.

Veteran publishing professional Shri Navin Joshi was also present on the occasion. Joshi had played a key role early in Prof. Dr. Verma's writing career by facilitating the international outreach of her first book, Body Language: Your Success Mantra, published by S. Chand Group in 2005. The book was launched by the then Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dikshit, and has remained a bestseller over the years.

Prof. Dr. Verma's writing career began over two and a half decades ago and was shaped by perseverance through multiple rejections before her first manuscript was accepted by a publisher. Over the years, she has authored works for several national and international publishing houses, consciously choosing the traditional publishing route over self-publishing. This decision reflected her commitment to editorial rigour, academic credibility, and uncompromised quality, while ensuring that her writing remains deeply rooted in Indian ethos and cultural heritage. Her diverse body of work spans 21st-century life skills, including communication, personality development, innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial thinking, along with children's literature, sustainability education, and value-based storytelling. With the launch of the military history trilogy, she now has 100 ISBNs to her credit.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Shalini Verma said the trilogy was an attempt to present India's military history beyond dates and battles, focusing instead on human values, courage and ethical leadership. She said completing 100 books was a moment of reflection on perseverance and responsibility towards younger generations.

Major Rakesh Sharma said that presenting military history through storytelling helps young readers connect with the lived values of the armed forces and understand the meaning of service to the nation.

Major (Dr.) Mohammed Ali Shah highlighted the importance of such narratives in building respect for the armed forces among children and youth.

Prof. Dr. Verma also runs Books33, a publishing initiative aimed at encouraging reading and creative writing habits among children and young adults. Through Books33 and her work with SAMVAW FOUNDATION, she continues to contribute to education, sustainability awareness and nation-building, in alignment with the objectives of NEP 2020 and Mission LiFE.

