New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), commended the achievements of the Navy in maintaining a combat ready force through the conduct of successful operational exercises, higher operational availability of platforms and joint operations with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, a release said.

He was speaking at the Phase II of the first edition of the Naval Commanders' Conference 2025, held at Nausena Bhawan, New Delhi, on Monday (April 8).

Speaking to the outstation Operational and Area Commanders, and the Staff of the Command and Naval Headquarters, Admiral Tripathi highlighted the contribution to the domestic Shipbuilding industry and increased culture of innovation and creativity.

He emphasised continued focus on adapting emerging technologies to build a future Ready Force.

He reiterated the Indian Navy's obligation in the Indian Ocean Region in the emerging geopolitical scenario and the importance of Cohesive and Credible approach by engaging in multilateral and bilateral exercises and supporting littoral countries through activities such as 'Operation Brahma' and the deployment of IOS Sagar, which was flagged off during Phase 1 of the conference.

He further directed the staff to maintain focus on seven key areas, such as war fighting and combat efficiency, force levels and capacity development, fleet maintenance and logistics, innovation and integration of new technologies, balanced workforce development, operational and organisational agility and synergy with other National agencies and stakeholders.

On this occasion, Admiral Tripathi also released publications pertaining to the Indian Navy's Operational Data Framework, Space Vision, Naval Aviation Safety, and a one-stop reference guide on Retirement & Life beyond the Navy.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during the conference interacted with the Naval Commanders. He spoke on the changing dynamics in the Global Order and its impact on wide-ranging issues pertaining to international relations, including the International Security Architecture. (ANI)

