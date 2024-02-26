Bhopal, Feb 26 (PTI) A team of African and Namibian experts will soon visit Gandhi Sagar and Nauradehi sanctuaries in Madhya Pradesh to conduct surveys for translocating cheetahs to these places, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

The Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change addressed a review meeting of the cheetah project at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present.

"There are 21 cheetahs in KNP at present and this area has great potential," Bhupender Yadav is quoted as saying in an official release.

He said a Cheetah Rehabilitation Centre has been started and it is also the area of biggest success in the world because cheetahs have been rehabilitated here.

"A total of 10 forest areas were selected under the cheetah project, and three of these centres, including KNP, are in Madhya Pradesh. Besides Kuno, there are Gandhi Sagar and Nauradehi sanctuaries. A team from Africa and Namibia will soon go to these two sanctuaries and cheetahs will be translocated to these places after conducting surveys," he added.

