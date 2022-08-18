Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 18 (PTI) After the 2018 floods and COVID-19 pandemic marred the Sree Krishna Jayanti celebrations in Kerala, it was on Thursday celebrated with much pomp and splendour as special poojas were conducted in temples and 'shobha yatras' were held across the state that saw a large number of people spilling out on to the streets.

'Shobha yatras', a colourful procession of floats, where children dressed as Krishna and Radha line up on the streets, was held as part of the celebrations in various parts of the southern state.

Children of various ages decked up in colourful costumes with peacock feathered or ornate headgears, depicting various scenes related to the birth and life of Lord Krishna, walked down the streets, accompanied by their mothers amidst loud music and drum beats.

For many it was a first-time experience, while there were others who had missed the celebrations for the past several years.

