Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 23 (PTI) After being stranded here for well over three months, two huge wide bodied trailer trucks -- carrying large machines for Nestle -- finally made it through the 'Thamarassery Churam', a serpentine mountain pass in Kozhikode district on Friday.

Also Read | Adani Group To Own 64.71% Stake in NDTV After Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy Decide To Cash Out 27.26% Holding.

According to police, the two vehicles, which came from Tamil Nadu and were enroute to Karnataka, were not permitted to navigate the mountain pass that has several hairpin bends as if they were to get stuck anywhere and traffic would have been blocked for miles and for hours.

Also Read | Free Ration To Over 80 Crore Beneficiaries Till December 2023: Government.

"If they got stuck there, it would not be possible to turn them around. So we had to make arrangements to divert all other traffic, except ambulances, to other routes.

We also had to make sure these vehicles could navigate the hairpin bends. Two cranes also accompanied them to provide assistance, if required," a senior police officer told PTI.

The company transporting the machines, meant for making milk and chocolate powder, also had to deposit Rs 20 lakh with the local administration as security for any damage that may be caused to the mountain pass during the journey, the officer said.

The trucks started off from Thamarassery on Thursday night and successfully navigated the mountain pass by 3 AM on Friday, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)