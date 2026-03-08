Mumbai, March 8: Apple is reportedly planning a significant shift in its hardware release strategy, with the upcoming iPhone 18 surfacing in early leaks despite being more than a year away from its anticipated debut. The next-generation device is expected to focus on internal performance and software integration rather than a complete visual overhaul, following the design language established by its predecessors. These early reports suggest that the tech giant will introduce the handset with a refined aesthetic, offering new colour palettes to distinguish it from previous models while maintaining the premium build quality associated with the brand.

The upcoming launch is set to bring a suite of upgraded features designed to enhance the user experience, particularly through a potential partnership with Google for AI-driven services. Rumours suggest the iPhone 18 will be powered by the next-generation Apple A20 processor, which is expected to offer a significant boost in efficiency and processing speed. This new chipset will likely be supported by at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage in the base model, ensuring the device can handle complex tasks and high-definition media without performance lag. iPhone 18 Pro Max Release Date, Expected Price and Specifications.

iPhone 18 Specifications and Features

The iPhone 18 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Super Retina display, achieving a peak brightness of 3000 nits for improved outdoor visibility. On the software front, the device is predicted to debut with iOS 27, which may feature a more advanced version of Siri integrated with Google Gemini for enhanced generative artificial intelligence capabilities. This integration aims to provide more context-aware responses and smoother multitasking across the Apple ecosystem.

For photography enthusiasts, the handset may house a dual rear camera system featuring a 48MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Selfies and video calls are expected to be handled by an 18MP front-facing camera. These camera enhancements are designed to improve low-light performance and provide professional-grade image quality in a portable format.

iPhone 18 Price in India

Speculations regarding the launch timeline suggest that Apple could divide its release cycle into two distinct periods, with high-end Pro models arriving in September and the standard iPhone 18 potentially launching alongside an iPhone 18e in March 2027. This shift would represent a major change in the company's traditional yearly schedule, though official confirmation remains pending. Apple MacBook Neo With 13-inch Liquid Retina Display Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

In the Indian market, early pricing estimates suggest the iPhone 18 will start at approximately INR 85,900 for the base storage variant. This pricing aligns with Apple's strategy to position its flagship devices within the premium segment while accounting for local duties and market demand. As the launch date approaches, further details regarding trade-in offers and bank discounts are expected to emerge.

