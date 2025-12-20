Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 20 (ANI): Following the arrest of CPM district committee member A. Padmakumar in the Sabarimala gold smuggling case, CPM Pathanamthitta District Secretary Raju Abraham said on Saturday that the CPM State Committee is the authority that must provide the direction to the Pathanamthitta District Committee on how to handle the Padmakumar issue.

He stated that the matter was not discussed at the recent committee meeting and that the District Committee is awaiting formal instructions. Any formal disciplinary action by the State Committee will be taken only after the final investigation report is submitted. State Secretary M.V. Govindan has stated that, once a decision is made, the CPM Pathanamthitta District Committee will implement stern disciplinary action.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan earlier said it would not be appropriate for him to comment in detail on the Sabarimala gold theft case, stressing that the probe is being conducted under the direct supervision of the High Court.

He added that the CPI(M) has made its stand clear: "Whoever is guilty, the party will not protect them."

Addressing a press conference in Kochi, CM Vijayan said, "It is not appropriate for me to speak in detail about the Sabarimala matter. As you know, it is not proper for a Chief Minister to comment on an issue while the investigation is ongoing. Please note that the investigation is being conducted under the High Court's supervision. The High Court is examining every aspect. A thorough investigation is underway, and the High Court's oversight is effective. In that sense, we can express complete satisfaction with the ongoing investigation."

"As far as the CPI(M) is concerned, the party has made its stand absolutely clear, whoever is guilty in this matter, there will be no attempt from the party to protect them," he added.

Earlier, on November 26, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) took into custody A. Padmakumar, former Sabarimala Executive Committee President and CPM Pathanamthitta District Committee member, in connection with the Sabarimala sanctum gold heist case.

Padmakumar, who also served as the former Konni MLA, was taken into custody after the Kollam Vigilance Court approved the SIT's custody request. The court had earlier remanded Padmakumar for 14 days.

Kerala Police have registered a case against KM Shajahan, former additional private secretary to the late Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan and now a YouTuber, for allegedly insulting ADGP S Sreejith and claiming responsibility for the police's role in the Sabarimala gold theft case. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by ADGP S. Sreejith.

According to the FIR, Shajahan allegedly circulated videos through a YouTube channel 'Prathipaksham' that were intended to insult Sabarimala Chief Police Coordinator S Sreejith as well as the police force. The complaint states that the content was capable of causing resentment towards the police force among Sabarimala devotees and inciting hostility between communities on religious grounds, with the potential to trigger unrest.

The FIR further noted that Shajahan made false allegations in the video, claiming that ADGP S. Sreejith and the police were involved in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

The case has been registered against KM Shajahan under Sections 192 (Provocation with intent to cause riot) and 196(1)(a) (Promoting enmity between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, which deals with causing a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous message through any means of communication.

On November 7, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Crime Branch arrested former Thiruvabharanam temple Commissioner KS Baiju in connection with a gold theft case.

Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused, was reportedly taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on October 17. The SIT, which is investigating the matter, submitted its second report to the Kerala High Court, revealing serious irregularities in the minutes of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The Sabarimala gold controversy centres on allegations of irregularities in the gold plating at the Sabarimala temple. This situation arose from a 1998 donation of 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper by industrialist Vijay Mallya, intended for the cladding of the sanctum sanctorum and the wooden carvings of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala. (ANI)

