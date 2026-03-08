Khandwa, March 8: Authorities in Khandwa have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the gang-rape of a 90-year-old woman. The victim was allegedly assaulted by four men at her residence late Wednesday night. Following the incident, local police identified the suspects and launched an intensive search operation to bring them into custody.

The victim was reportedly alone at her home when the four individuals entered. After the assault, her health condition worsened, prompting family members to admit her to a nearby hospital for emergency care. Medical reports have since confirmed the sexual assault, leading to the registration of a formal case. Chhatarpur Horror: Woman Allegedly Drugged With Momos and Gang-Raped by Husband, 2 Friends Before Being Dumped in Semi-Conscious State on Sagar–Kanpur Highway in Madhya Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

In response to the gravity of the crime, the Superintendent of Police in Khandwa ordered the formation of an SIT to ensure a thorough and fast-tracked investigation. The team is currently collecting forensic evidence and recording statements from witnesses in the locality. Preliminary reports suggest the suspects are local residents who fled the area shortly after the crime. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5 Arrested in Connection With Gang-Rape of Minor, Filming of Sexual Assault in Sidhi District.

State officials and local police have assured the public of strict action against the perpetrators. Security has been tightened in the region as teams continue to conduct raids across the district to apprehend the four accused individuals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

