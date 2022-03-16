New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Even as discussions are being held among senior party leaders over government formation in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party is also analysing the results of the recently concluded assembly elections that will have an impact on the presidential polls later this year and are significant in terms of party's preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections.

Senior leaders from the four states which the BJP has won, have been in national capital holding discussions with the party's central leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda and party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. There is some speculation about the party's choice of chief ministers in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Also Read | Odisha Tourism: Visit the 'Land of Temples' for Perfect Holi 2022 Weekend Getaway.

Sources told ANI that apart from government formation, the party is also carrying out an analysis of poll results about the seats party won and lost and the underlying reasons and factors.

"A seat-by-seat discussion has taken place across the four states and the areas of improvement analysed for worked upon immediately," a source said.

Also Read | Heatwave in Maharashtra: At 42.9 Degrees Celsius, Akola Records Highest Day Temperature in Vidarbha Region.

The sources said various factors are likely to be considered in government formation and the party will strive to strike a balance in terms of representation of regions and caste groups.

At the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, the Prime Minister is learnt to have asked MPs to identify 100 booths where the party had not done well in the assembly polls.

The BJP created records with its performance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarkhand, Manipur and Goa. It was for the first time in over 35 years that a party came back to power in the electorally-crucial Uttar Pradesh.

Results were announced on March 10 of assembly polls in five states held in February-March. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)