Burhanpur (MP), Jul 14 (PTI) A man who climbed up the shed of a factory in Nepanagar in Madhya Pradesh a few days ago to rescue a dog there and suffered severe injuries after a part of the structure collapsed died in a hospital on Tuesday, an official said.

On Saturday, Satnam Singh Bagga (55), power plant in charge of Nepa Limited, had successfully rescued a dog from the top of the shed and was coming down when a dilapidated portion of the roof caved in, said the Central government undertaking's director (finance) Pradeep Naik.

"He was rushed to hospital where died on Tuesday. He is survived by his Chandigarh-based family," Naik added. PTI

