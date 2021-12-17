Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Against the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh authorities being told to stay the poll process for OBC-reserved seats in local bodies, the NCP in Maharashtra on Friday said "those against quota" seemed to be succeeding and called for a united fight.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 3 Boys Tied to Tree, Thrashed For Hours For 'Molesting Girls' in Moradabad.

The Supreme Court, during the day, directed the State Election Commission (SEC) in Madhya Pradesh to stay the election process on local bodies' seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and re-notify such seats for the general category.

Also Read | Parliament Passes Surrogacy Bill, Seeks to Constitute National Surrogacy Board.

An SC bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar also observed it had passed an order on December 15 directing the SEC in Maharashtra to notify seats, which were reserved for OBCs, as general category ones, adding that the same principle and analogy must apply in the local body election in Madhya Pradesh as well.

In a tweet in Hndi, Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “Supreme Court ke aadesh ke baad Maharashtra ke saath ab Madhya Pradesh mein bhi OBC aarakshan par sankat nirman ho gaya hai (after the Supreme Court's order, the OBC reservation is in danger in Madhya Pradesh along with Maharashtra)," Malik tweeted in Hindi.

"The agenda of those who are against reservation is seemingly succeeding. We will have to fight unitedly. No reservation, no election,” he added.

Malik, earlier in the day, said there may be law and order issues in Maharashtra if elections to local bodies are held without 27 per cent reservation for OBCs. He also accused the BJP of misleading people on the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)