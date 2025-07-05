Agartala, Jul 5 (PTI) The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport here has topped the Northeast and ranked 15th nationally among 62 airports in Round 1 of the Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSS) 2025, an official said on Saturday.

The was announced during a meeting of the airport advisory committee, chaired by MP Biplab Kumar Deb.

During the meeting, airport director KC Meena informed the committee of the airport's top-tier performance in the survey and added: "It proudly achieved the first position in the entire North Eastern Region."

Among key developments discussed, Meena highlighted the successful implementation of the Inline Baggage Handling System (ILHBS) from March.

The system has significantly improved baggage screening efficiency and passenger movement, he added.

According to the airport director, there are plans to launch a child care room with an aim to provide a safe, clean space for traveling mothers and infants.

The committee also reviewed the ongoing development of Kailashahar Airport in Unakoti district, which is expected to strengthen regional air connectivity, promote tourism, and stimulate economic growth in Tripura and the Northeast.

West Tripura district magistrate Vishal Kumar, Agartala municipal commissioner D K Chama and West Tripura SP Kiran Kumar were also present at the meeting.

