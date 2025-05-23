Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 23 (ANI): In a powerful display of patriotism and solidarity, a grand Tirang Yatra was held in Agartala on Friday. Nearly 2,000 bikers went through the city's important areas in honour of the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

According to an official press release, Ramnagar MLA Dipak Majumder, Tourism Minister Sushanta Choudhury, and Sports Minister Tinku Roy led the yatra, waving the national flag and interacting with the crowd as they rode alongside the bikers.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens, youth groups and several dignitaries, said officials.

Mayor Majumder praised the armed forces for their bravery and called on citizens to unite in patriotism and vigilance.

"This rally is not just a tribute, but a loud message of national unity and strength," said Mayor Deepak Majumder.

Tourism Minister Sushant Chaudhary also highlighted the importance of such initiatives in building national consciousness, especially among the youth.

"The Tiranga Yatra today is a proud moment for Agartala, reflecting our deep respect for our soldiers", said Sushant Chaudhary.

The Tiranga Yatra drew widespread public attention, covering major roads and landmarks across Agartala. Residents lined the streets to cheer and wave flags, creating a vibrant and emotional atmosphere.

The yatra is part of a broader nationwide campaign to honour the armed forces and reaffirm national resolve in the wake of the tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this week, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also carried out the Tiranga Yatra to honour the armed forces for Operation Sindoor.

"Tiranga Yatra is being organised in Ladwa today. Tiranga Yatras are being organised across the country...These Yatras are not just events but occasions to pay true homage to the sense of patriotism and sacrifice...This yatra is not just of the tricolour, this is a Yatra of our pledge, bravery and self-respect. This yatra is for those brave jawans who, through Operation Sindoor, elevated India's honour, safety and prestige," Saini said, addressing the people. (ANI)

