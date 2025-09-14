Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 14 (ANI): As the festive fervour builds, Agartala, the capital city of Tripura, is preparing for its most extravagant celebration of the year, Durga Puja, the state's biggest festival after West Bengal.

The city transforms into a dazzling spectacle, illuminated like a galaxy with magnificent pandals ranging from fifty lakhs to crores, drawing lakhs of devotees and pilgrims from across the country.

With such massive footfall anticipated, the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has enforced a series of restrictions and interim orders to ensure smooth traffic management, public safety, and peaceful festivities.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder remarked, "Durga Puja was once considered the greatest festival of Hindu Bengalis, but today it has become a universal celebration. The grandest festivities in Tripura take place in the AMC area of Agartala, where over 806 pujas are organised, making it the cultural heartbeat of the state."

The Mayor further highlighted AMC's responsibilities during the festival--maintaining cleanliness, curbing traffic congestion, and keeping pollution under control.

He noted that the Joynagar immersion ghat alone witnessed the immersion of more than 400 idols every year, making it the largest immersion site in North Tripura.

Acknowledging the state leadership, Majumder praised Chief Minister Manik Saha for ensuring disciplined and peaceful celebrations across the city and even extending festivities to remote regions.

"This year's Durga Puja will be celebrated in a more complete and vibrant way than ever before," Dipak Majumder asserted.

As Agartala prepares itself, the festival promises not just devotion, but also a spectacular blend of tradition, culture, and community spirit--drawing the nation's eyes to the heart of Tripura. (ANI)

