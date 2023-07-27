New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) personnel on Wednesday seized “Agarwood” weighing about 55 kg worth approximately Rs 1 crore 10 lakhs at IGI Airport, New Delhi and arrested two people.

"On Wednesday at about 5:00 a.m., CISF surveillance & intelligence staff at IGI Airport, New Delhi selected a passenger for random checking in the departure area of Terminal-3, IGI Airport. The passenger along with his baggage was taken to the random checking point for thorough checking. During the x-ray screening of his trolley bag, some suspicious images of Agarwood were noticed. The matter was informed to the Customs officials," said CISF officials.

The passenger was later identified as Shelim Ahmed Talukder(Indian) bound for Bangkok.

The passenger along with his baggage was brought to the Departure Customs office. On physical checking, 28 kgs of Agarwood chips were detected in the trolley bag.

He could not produce any valid document to carry the Agarwood. On tactful questioning, the passenger revealed that another passenger named Uddin Mohammed Sahab (Indian) scheduled to travel on the same flight was also carrying Agarwood in his registered baggage.

Later, Uddin Mohammed Sahab was intercepted by the CISF personnel near Boarding Gate No.10 and brought to the Customs office. Further, after offloading the registered baggage of the passenger by the Customs officials 27 kgs of Agarwood were detected inside the bag, said CISF officials.

Agarwood is used in making perfume and it can fetch around 2.75 crore Thai Baht in Thailand which is equivalent to INR 6.5 crores, said the CISF.

Later, both the passengers along with recovered 55 kgs of Agarwood worth approximately 1 crore 10 lakh were handed over to Customs Officials for further legal action in the matter, the CISF added. (ANI)

