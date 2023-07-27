Irish-born singer Sinead O'Connor has died at the age of 56. The musician was best known for her hit single "Nothing Compares 2 U."Acclaimed artist Sinead O'Connor has passed away at the age of 56, according to media reports from the UK and Ireland.

In a statement cited by Irish broadcaster RTE, the singer's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Connor was propelled to worldwide fame by the Prince cover "Nothing Compares 2 U," which won the 1990 Billboard Music Awards for Best Single in the World.

She had already received critical acclaim for her first album, "The Lion and the Cobra." Outspoken in her social and political views and regularly stirring up controversy, the singer released ten studio albums in all.

O'Connor, who had suffered from mental health issues, is survived by her three children. Her son, Shane, died last year aged 17.

