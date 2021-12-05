Agra, Dec 4 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a girl here, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay, SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

During the course of investigation, the police became suspicious of the man and started inquiring about him.

He was arrested on Friday night, the SSP added.

