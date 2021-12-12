Agra, Dec 12 (PTI) Agra mayor Naveen Jain Sunday proposed to rename the city's Saran Nagar locality after its resident Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan who died in the December 8 military chopper crash that also killed CDS Bipin Rawat and 11 others.

Wing Commander Chauhan was cremated Saturday with full state honours in the presence of the officials of the Air Force, Agra administration, police and others.

“He was the brave son of Agra and made us proud. So to pay respect to the martyr the name of his locality presently named as 'Saran Nagar' is to be named after the Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan,” Mayor Naveen Jain told PTI.

Wing Commander Chauhan was a resident of the 'Saran Nagar' locality in Agra's Dayalbagh under New Agra police stations limits.

“His family lives there presently. Besides, the mortal remains of the martyr were also brought here," Jain said.

“To pay out tribute to the martyrdom of the son of Agra, a proposal would be brought up in the house of Agra Nagar Nigam and would be passed after following the procedure," he said.

Manish Singh, a resident of the locality, said it is a good proposal as it would remind the new generation about the sacrifices of Wing Commander Chauhan.

“It would encourage them to serve the motherland. Besides, it would also make residents of the city proud,” he said.

According to the family members, Wing Commander Chauhan was survived by wife Kamini Singh and daughter Aaradhya (12), son Aviraj (7) and parents Surendra Singh and mother Sushila Chauhan.

He was married in 2007 to Kamini Singh who was from Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. He was the youngest siblings among four sisters.

