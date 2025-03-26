Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Agra Police on Wednesday confirmed that the workers of 'Karni Sena' were involved in the vandalism and stone pelting outside the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra.

ACP Agra, Sanjeev Tyagi said that the people resorted to pelting stones, breaking window panes and vandalising vehicles parked outside of the MP's house, following Ramji Lal Suman's statement.

"Some people belonging to Karni Sena got angry after a statement of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman. They went to his residence, pelted stones and broke glasses. Several people have been taken into custody. The entire incident is being investigated. Some police officials were also injured in the incident

Suman reportedly made comment on Rana Sanga, calling him a "traitor" for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that CM Yogi Adityanath, who was also in the district during the attack, gave consent for this attack. Yadav highlighted Suman's experience and stature as a Dalit MP, making the attack even more egregious.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "On March 23 I said neither we nor the BJP should turn the pages of history. Whenever the BJP has turned the pages of history, they have turned to gain political advantage and how to spread hatred. What happened is part of history. Today we should talk about moving forward. The incident with Ramji Lal Suman is sad and should be condemned. Ramji Lal Suman is a Dalit MP and has a lot of experience and his residence was attacked when the Chief Minister himself was in the district. This attack took place with the consent of the Chief Minister of UP."

He further said that those who talk about zero-tolerance, their zero-tolerance has become zero.

"Without the knowledge of Chief Minister, how could this have happened when the CM is present in the district? A woman from went to Varanasi and returned back to her brother's house was raped and murdered. The state government used to claim that no incident would occur against women. After that, the government had to carry out encounters to improve its image. After that, another woman was killed. In Allahabad a girl was raped. An MLA from Ghaziabad said about the way in which the officials are carrying out loot. To hide all this CM will continue to spread hate and time has come for his departure," he further said.

BJP's Amit Malviya blamed Akhilesh Yadav for the attack, saying that SP's chief support to the Suman's "traitor" remarks added fuel to the fire.

Malviya wrote on X, "SP MP Ramji Lal Suman called the great warrior Rana Sanga a traitor. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav added fuel to the fire by supporting his objectionable statement for appeasement. As a result, Karni Sena attacked Ramji Lal's house."

"Akhilesh Yadav wants caste conflict and is responsible for this violence. SP is an anti-social and deeply anti-Hindu party," he added.

SP MP Awadesh Prasad condemned the attack and urged UP government to "not encourage" such elements.

"Ramji Lal Suman is a senior leader of our party, he is an MP. Doing something like this at his residence and insulting him and his family - I strongly condemn this. I demand the UP Government to not encourage such elements in the state that would disrupt the peace in the state," Prasad said.

SP MLA Ranjeet Suman alleged that the protestors belonged to Karni Sena. Notably, the Rajasthan unit of the Karni Sena has also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who will blacken Suman's face and hit him with shoes.

SP MLA Ranjeet Suman, said, "Since 2 days, people were threatening through social media to come to the residence and attack us. Today, they came here, and a lot of people were attacked, and they suffered injuries. The people belong to Karni Sena. Police were present here and they were injured too."

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav also alleged that the vandalism was orchestrated by the BJP government.

Dimple Yadav said, "If we see the situation in Uttar Pradesh, where bombs are exploding on the roads, where women are not safe. It is the responsibility of the government. If such incidents are happening, then it is very unfortunate. What message do you want to give to the young generation? The government should take strict action against this. Somewhere this is an act done by the government."On March 24 SP MP Ramji Lal Suman clarified that his intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagadambika Pal has strongly condemned a statement made by SP MP Ramji Lal Suman, saying it hurt the sentiments of millions of people. Pal emphasised that public representatives should not make disparaging remarks about respected individuals, and criticised Suman's party for not taking action against him.

"The sentiments of crores of people were hurt by his statement. No public representative has the right to make a statement about a person who is very respected and his party did not even issue a show cause notice against him and did not take any action against him. These people speak against Sanatan Dharma every day, say disrespectful things against great men," said Pal.

Rana Sanga, also known as Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528 and is revered for his bravery and sacrifices. Suman's statement has been widely criticized, with many calling for an apology and action against him. (ANI)

