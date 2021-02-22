New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting farm unions, on Monday accused Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar of "insulting" farmers by his remarks that mere gathering of a crowd does not lead to revocation of the three farm laws.

In a statement, the Morcha alleged that the current protests are a consequence of "deep unhappiness" and anger that was allowed to build up in farmers' minds by the government.

On Sunday, Tomar had reiterated that the Centre was ready to talk to the farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws, and said that mere gathering of a crowd does not lead to revocation of legislations.

"Today, farmers are getting support pouring in from all sides, nationally and internationally. The protestors are not a crowd, but our annadatas, thanks to whom we are all alive today, including people in the government.

"The party in power collected votes from this very crowd and this sort of insulting attitude towards our farmers is highly condemnable," the SKM said in statement.

It also stated, "Tomar insulted the farmers' movement by saying that 'laws cannot be repealed by collecting a crowd'."

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri --- for over the last 85 days, demanding a complete of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for their crops.

Morcha in statement congratulated the Khap leaders in several places in Uttar Pradesh for standing in solidarity with the farmers' movement.

