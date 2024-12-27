New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed deep grief over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising him as a leader who championed clean politics and inclusive development during his decade-long tenure as prime minister.

In a series of tweets posted on 'X', the minister recalled Singh's legacy of bipartisan governance and his pivotal role in transforming India's economy, describing his death as "an irreparable loss for the country."

"He was very humble, simple and straightforward," the minister said, adding that Singh, who served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014 after spearheading India's economic liberalisation as finance minister in the 1990s.

"As Chief Minister, I always received his guidance on numerous matters... His liberalisation policies in the 1990s played a crucial role in accelerating India's economic growth," the minister said.

Recalling an incident in Washington, the minister said he had defended Singh when a journalist called him an "underachiever." "I immediately responded, stating respectfully that our Prime Minister could never be an underachiever," he said.

The minister praised Singh's ability to rise above party politics and support states regardless of political affiliations. He shared a personal experience when Singh had asked him to end his fast over farmers' issues in Madhya Pradesh, assuring immediate resolution of their problems.

Highlighting Singh's decisive leadership, the minister recalled how the former Prime Minister had addressed the issue of frost damage to crops.

"When I raised the matter of frost not being considered a national disaster, he formed a committee including myself, Pranab Mukherjee, and Sharad Pawar. The committee subsequently declared frost as a national disaster," the minister said.

"He was truly great, his departure is certainly a great loss for Indian politics. May God give him a place on his feet. Humble tribute," the minister said, paying his final respects to the former Prime Minister.

