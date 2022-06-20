Hyderabad, Jun 20 (PTI) Fisheries, dairy and other sectors allied to agriculture have achieved significant progress in Telangana since its formation in 2014, the State government said on Monday.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Manpreet Manu Fired First Shot at Singer Moose Wala, Says Delhi Police.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who often stresses on the importance of agriculture, had allocated thousands of crores of rupees in the budget during the last eight years for the development of livestock, an official release said.

The livestock wealth was worth Rs 24,878 crore in 2013 and it rose to Rs 94,400 crore by 2021-22, it said.

Also Read | Stagflation Risk Low in India Amid Slowing Growth, Says Finance Ministry.

In sheep-rearing, the number of sheep increased from 1.28 crore in 2012 to 1.91 crore in 2019.

Milk production grew from 42.07 lakh tonnes in 2013-14 to 60.99 lakh tonnes in 2021-22.

Production of meat was 4.46 lakh tonne in 2013-14 and it increased to 10.15 lakh tonne in 2021-22.

Similarly, the expenditure on fish production rose from Rs 2,479 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 5,859 crore in 2021-22.

While 1,006 crore eggs were produced in 2013-14, it was 1,725 crore in 2021-22, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)