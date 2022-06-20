New Delhi, June 20: Delhi Police arrested three persons, including two main shooters in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala killing case, said officials on Monday. The police also said that a man named Manpreet Manu first shot at Moose Wala.

"Manpreet Manu riding in this Corolla car fired at Moose Wala. Soon after the incident Manpreet Manu and Roopa left. Priyavrat-led module also left the spot after the incident," said the chief of anti-terror unit (Delhi special cell), HGS Dhaliwal. Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Late Singer's Friend Reveals Chilling Details; Locals Say Moose Wala Was Alive for Few Minutes After Attack.

A huge cache of arms including 3 pistols 50 rounds, 8 high explosive grenades and grenade launchers, and 9 electric detonators were recovered by the police.

"All four were travelling in one Bolero car driven by one Kashis. Ankit Sirsa and Deepak, and Priyavrat, the head of this one module of shooters were travelling in the car. There was another car, Corolla, driven by Jagroop Roopa," said the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The arrests were made in Kutch, Gujarat on June 19. The accused also planned to use Punjab Police uniforms but could not use them due to lack of initials on the uniform. A total of six uniforms were prepared.

According to information, the accused persons include Priyavrat (26) who was the module head and was in direct touch with Canada-based Goldy Brar and led the team at the time of the incident. Privarat has been previously involved in two murder cases. He was arrested in 2015 in a murder case of Sonipat and wanted in another murder case of Sonipat in 2021.

He was seen in CCTV footage at a petrol pump at Fatehgarh before the murder. The second arrested has been identified as Kashish (24) who is also a designated shooter and was also identified from the CCTV footage of petrol pump Fatehgarh. He has been a wanted accused in Jhajjhar case, Haryana in 2021.

The third arrested accused Keshav Kumar (29) was a facilitator who received the shooters in a four-wheeler just after the shootout and also accompanied the shooters till Mansa on the day of the incident, during reconnaissance and previous attempts. Kumar was arrested in a murder case at Bathinda, Punjab in 2020 and was also suspected to be involved in various cases of extortion in Punjab.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder. Bishnoi was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate on June 15, where the Punjab Police got 7 days remand of the wanted criminal.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)