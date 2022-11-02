Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 2 (ANI): In Jammu and Kashmir, most educated youth were more dependent on government jobs earlier, so they used to spend most of their life searching for a job, but after 5 August 2019, the situation changed.

The youth are now also seeking employment in agriculture and allied sectors. At the government level, innovative measures are being taken to make the agriculture sector attractive and to create long-term sources of employment for the youth.

In the ranking of Jammu and Kashmir, the monthly farm income has improved, especially in facing all the challenges of agrarian reforms and Jammu and Kashmir UT is among the top five states and UTs. Jammu and Kashmir has a lot of potential in agriculture and concerted efforts by the govt are opening doors of opportunity for small and marginal farmers. Agro-based industries have invested in more high-density plantations than ever before.

Apart from this, the focus was on organizing sessions related to innovation in different categories of startups in agriculture such as agro processing, artificial intelligence, digital agriculture, agricultural mechanization, waste to health, dairy, fisheries, and other business programs. The Green Agricultural Revolution and the collaboration of Agricultural Universities, Institutes and KrishVigyan Centers have changed the way of farming in an innovative way by bringing the benefits of modern technology to the farmers. It is developing strategies and credible mechanisms to further strengthen the spirit of agriculture and make Jammu and Kashmir "AtmaNirbhar" (self-reliant) in the agricultural sectors.

Kartar Chand of Udhampur was inspired by the continuous efforts of Horticulture Department Udhampur to set up a fruit plant nursery under the private sector on his land. He established a good quality nursery on an area of 20 kanals through the initiative of the Technical and Subsidy Support Farm Department. He also started producing quality and elite planting material for fruit crops like strawberry, walnut, apple and apricot. Further, its production capacity has been increased to 3,50,000 fruit plants per annum including strawberry runner.

During the last two years, hundreds of youths have sought employment opportunities in the private sector and there is a strong trend towards sub-agriculture. There are good prospects in agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, sericulture within Jammu and Kashmir. A youth named Mumtaz Ahmed said that this trend is very encouraging that even educated youth are now taking interest in agricultural activities. (ANI)

