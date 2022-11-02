Taking time out from her official engagement, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday watched Kannada blockbuster movie Kantara.

"With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali," the finance minister said in a tweet. Rajinikanth Calls Rishab Shetty’s Film Kantara As ‘Masterpiece in Indian Cinema’.

She watched the movie in a theatre at a mall here. This low-budget action thriller showcases indigenous art form of Karnataka turning out to be a huge commercial success. In her earlier stint as defence minister, Sitharaman had watched the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, along with a group of war veterans in 2019.