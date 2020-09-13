Ahmedabad, Sep 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 33,725 on Sunday with addition of 172 new cases, Gujarat health department said.

With four more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,774, it said.

A total of 156 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, raising the count of recoveries in the district to 27,713, the department said in a release.

151 of the 172 cases were reported from Ahmedabad city while rural areas added 21 patients.

All the four fatalities occurred in the city, it said.

