Ahmedabad, Sep 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district crossed the 34,000-mark on Tuesday and rose to 34,072 with addition of 172 new cases, Gujarat health department said.

With four more deaths, the toll rose to 1,781, it said.

A total of 215 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 28,121, the department said in a release.

Out of the 172 cases, 152 were reported from the city and 20 from rural parts, it said.

