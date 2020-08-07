New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA said an Air India Express plane coming from Dubai broke into "two pieces" after landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash | Deeply Distressed to Hear About The Tragedy at Kozhikode, Says S Jaishankar: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said there were approximately 191 persons on board.

Also Read | Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot Dead, Aircraft Breaks Into Two Pieces; Here's What We Know So Far.

The regulator said the flight -- IX 1344 -- continued running to the end of the runway amid heavy rain and "fell down in the valley and broke down in two pieces".

The flight landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm. The airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway.

Further details were not immediately known.

Air India Express has only Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)