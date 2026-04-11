New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Patiala House Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to another Indian Youth Congress (IYC) member, Vishwajeet Dynanoba Chavan, in the AI Summit Protest case. He has been granted interim protection, subject to his joining the investigation tomorrow at the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Delhi Police has alleged that Vishwajeet Dynanoba Chavan was present during the protest at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on February 20. It is alleged that he was recording the protest.

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Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amit Bansal granted protection to Vishwajeet Dynanoba Chavan after his counsel submitted that he is ready to join the investigation.

ASJ Bansal said, " In view of the above said submissions and statements, it is directed that the applicant Vishwajeet Dynanoba Chavan would join the investigation with the investigation officer (IO) on April 11 at 02.00 p.m. at the crime branch, Chanakya Puri and shall also cooperate in the investigation. He shall continue to join the investigation as and when directed by the IO."

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" It is further directed that, subject to it, the applicant Vishwajeet Dynanoba Chavan be not arrested in this case till the next date of hearing," ASJ Bansal ordered on April 10.

Advocate Roopesh Singh Bhadauria alongwith Chitwan Godara, appeared for Chavan.

Delhi police submitted that the applicant was present inside Hall No. 5, Bharat Mandapam, on the day of the incident. He was also involved in recording and covering the incident on his mobile phone in furtherance of the pre-planned conspiracy, and he had played a pivotal role in the procurement and distribution of objectionable T-shirts, which were used during the protest.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) DP Singh appeared for the Delhi police and stated that during the investigation, co-accused Shree Krishan Hari disclosed that handwritten slips containing the planning of the conspiracy, along with his mobile phone, were kept in his jacket pocket and subsequently handed over to the applicant/accused.

The Counsel for Chavan submitted that he is ready to join the investigation.

ASG submitted that the applicant may be directed to join the investigation on 11.04.2026 at 02.00 p.m. with the IO at ISC, Chanakya Puri.

The Counsel for Chavan submitted that he would join the investigation with the IO of the case at ISC, Chanakya Puri, on April 11 at 02.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the court directed the IO to file a further reply on the next date of hearing. The matter has been listed for further consideration on April 18. (ANI)

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