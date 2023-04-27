By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): At least seven leaders from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. This meeting at Shah's home was in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda.

Also Read | Pope Says Women Will Be Allowed to Vote in Bishops’ Assembly.

The AIADMK delegation was led by former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. Bharatiya Janata Party state chief K Annamalai was also present at the meeting.

K Annamalai tweeted, "Leader of opposition in TN Assembly & General secretary of @AIADMKOfficial, Thiru @EPSTamilNadu avl, along with other leaders of AIADMK, met @BJP4India National President Thiru @JPNadda avl & Hon Home Minister Thiru @AmitShah avl in Delhi today."

Also Read | India-Russia Turnover Was About USD 2 Billion in 2022, Says Moscow Deputy Governor Ekaterina Zinoveva.

According to the sources, the AIADMK leaders have been seeking a meeting with the BJP top brass for a while now after Palaniswami took over as the party's general secretary.

Sources aware of the development stated that the discussion with Nadda and Shah was about the present political situation in the state and the DMK rule in the state.

"The leaders of both parties have decided to continue to mount their attack on the DMK, especially on the rampant corruption," added the sources.

It is learnt that the AIADMK has apprised the BJP leadership about large-scale corruption by the DMK in the state.

It is also learnt that there was assurance from the BJP vis-a-vis the alliance with AIADMK for the coming times. However, seats and other details would be finalised at a later stage.

This comes at a time when the BJP and DMK are at loggerheads in the state. Most recently an audio clip of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has been allegedly leaked by BJP state president K Annamalai, highlighting corruption in the DMK first family.

Annamalai put out a series of tweets on Wednesday evening alleging corruption in the state by the ruling party.

In his tweet, he said, "No country can progress if its politics are more profitable than its industries. In a country where those in government are richer than entrepreneurs, they manufacture poverty. A quote that best suits the DMK politicians. "

"The defence posted by TN State FM to the audio tape circulated by us stands out as an example of what the DMK 1st family could do to a highly educated man with self-esteem. It is also evident from his clarification of how DMK has evolved to become a party that doesn't think beyond the first family," Annamalai added.

Further Annamalai tweeted, "The State FM seems compelled to parrot like the rest of the group to sing praises of TN CM's son, who hasn't achieved anything on his own merits but only on being born into a family which has flexed his political powers for personal gains. How desperate should one become to call the prince of the first family the hope of the next generation?"

"Fall in line or perish seems to be the Tag line of DMK & the State FM is no exception and should stop posting these flimsy statements as defences. I am willing to face the law & prove it was the State FM in the audio tapes released by us," he added.

Lastly, he concluded, "It's for a reason that I called the DMK IT Wing & DMK ecosystem Dimwits; please check the video I had attached to this tweet! Our Expose will continue!"

Interestingly, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin is expected to arrive in the national capital on Thursday. He is slated to meet the President of India Droupadi Murmu during his visit.

Stalin is coming to Delhi to extend a personal invitation to President Murmu to inaugurate the Kalaignar Memorial Multi Super-Specialty Hospital in Chennai.

This hospital is built in memory of M Karunanidhi, former TN Chief Minister and is likely to be inaugurated on June 3 which marks his birth anniversary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)