Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): Former AIADMK ministers RB Udhayakumar and Sellur Raju staged a protest over a false case filed against former Tamil Nadu chief minister and the party's interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami in Madurai.

On March 12, a case was registered against six people, including the former CM, for allegedly attacking a protesting passenger at Madurai airport.

Former minister Sellur Raju alleged that Palaniswami's tour of Madurai and Sivagangai districts left a great impact on the people which the DMK government could not tolerate.

"AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami's tour of Madurai and Sivagangai districts made a big impact on the people. The DMK could not tolerate this and a false case has been registered today. This is reprehensible," said Raju.

He added that a case was registered against the Opposition leader on a false complaint.

"If anyone thinks that the ADMK can be destroyed this way, he is mistaken. Chief Minister (MK) Stalin is doing something that no one has done before. A case has been registered against an Opposition leader on a false complaint. Edappadi Palaniswami served the state as chief minister for the last four years. Was Stalin ever falsely accused? This should be considered," said Raju.

Another former minister, RB Udhayakumar, said the DMK government took various steps to impede and scuttle the campaign launched by Edappadiyar.

"We appealed to the court and got permission to hold a public meeting on the leased land. The police had allowed some members of the DMK's B Team (rival faction led by O. Panneerselvam), to hold a demonstration. In what way is this fair? The AIDMK led by Edappadiyar is working strongly. People are eagerly waiting to see Edappadi Palaniswami become the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu," said RB Udhayakumar.

He claimed that a false case has been filed against EPS on the basis of a complaint filed by an anonymous person. (ANI)

