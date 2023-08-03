New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Organ Retrieval Banking Organization (ORBO), AIIMS New Delhi, the nodal facility for deceased organ and tissue donation activities, organized a heartfelt "Donor Felicitation Programme" on Wednesday, in Dr Ramalinga Swamy Board room to honor the altruistic contribution of organ and tissue donors.

Dr M Srinivas, Director AIIMS, New Delhi, who inaugurated the event, shed light on the pressing issue of patients losing their lives annually due to the scarcity of organs and tissues for transplantation.

He passionately called for debunking misconceptions surrounding organ donation and emphasized the need to cultivate a positive attitude within society towards this crucial cause.

Dean, AIIMS, Dr Minu Bajpai congratulated the vital role of ORBO in facilitating seamless organ transplantation and expressed gratitude to the donors and their families, calling them the true heroes. Dr. Bajpai urged continued support for organ donation, emphasizing its significance as a beacon of hope for those in need of a second chance at life.

The programme was dedicated to felicitating 8 (Eight) donor families, including those of Bijendra Sharma, Rakesh, Niranjan Singh, Master Salim, Rupchandera, Rajesh Prasad, Rahul and Sanjana. The emotional and heartfelt ceremony brought together donor families, transplant recipients, and attendees, acknowledging the immense impact of their selfless contributions in saving numerous lives, even amidst their own grief.

The inspiring stories of organ donors exemplified the essence of Indian Organ Donation Day and Angdaan Mahotsav.

One of the donor named Rajesh Prasad (43), suffered a severe head injury while working at Ballabhgarh on June 21. Despite medical efforts, he was declared brain dead on June 22. His family, initially hesitant, embraced the concept of organ donation through counseling by ORBO transplant coordinators.

Rajesh's liver, kidneys, corneas, and heart valves were allocated to AIIMS-Delhi, AIIMS Delhi and Safdarjang Hospital, the National Eye Bank at AIIMS, and the Cardiac Centre, AIIMS, respectively, providing hope and a new lease on life to several individuals.

A 45-year-old donor named Rakesh was declared brain dead on March 19, 2023, due to a construction accident at AIIMS-Delhi. After counseling by ORBO transplant coordinators, his family consented to organ donation.

Rajesh Prasad's liver, kidneys, corneas, and heart valves were allocated to AIIMS-Delhi, AIIMS Delhi and Safdarjang Hospital, the National Eye Bank at AIIMS, and the Cardiac Centre, AIIMS, respectively, saving multiple lives.

Another donor named Salim, a nine-year-old boy, who was declared brain dead after a tragic accident on April 21, generously donated his organs. Despite medical efforts, he couldn't be revived after being brought to AIIMS on April 15.

Following counseling by the AIIMS organ retrieval banking organization, the family consented to the donation, providing a life-changing opportunity to a young boy and a man on Eid.

ORBO celebrated "Indian Organ Donation Day" with the national theme "Angdaan Mahotsav" by organizing an impactful Organ Donation Awareness Week from July 28 to August 3, 2023.

The week featured an array of enlightening programs, including a training program for critical care nurses on organ & tissue donation, engaging events like mime, flash-mob, and quiz at AIIMS, Dilli Haat & Select City Mall, Saket, and inspiring creative competitions for school children, such as extempore speech, short story writing, and pebble painting. Additionally, a national-level Short Film Competition was held, contributing to the widespread awareness about organ donation.

During the event, ORBO took the opportunity to honor and express gratitude to its esteemed NGO partners whose unwavering collaboration and dedication have played a pivotal role in the success of ORBO's mission. They played a crucial role in raising community awareness about organ donation. Their support contributed significantly to spreading the noble cause.

ORBO, AIIMS, expressed heartfelt appreciation and recognition for the outstanding efforts of its faculty members and key stakeholders in making organ donation a reality. The event was a tribute to the dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to ensure the success of organ transplantation and donation processes.

“Organ retrieval to transplantation is a complex and extensive process, requiring seamless coordination and teamwork among various stakeholders, including donor families, transplant coordinators, physicians, transplant teams, support staff, forensic departments, blood banks, and laboratories. Countless hands, including volunteers, NGOs, organizations, media, and society at large, tirelessly contribute to this noble cause, effectively ensuring the continuity of life. ORBO is deeply grateful to these key players involved, for their unwavering support,” said Dr Aarti Vij, Prof Incharge, ORBO.

AIIMS has several world-class facilities for heart, lung, kidney, liver, pancreas, cornea, and heart valve transplantation. Additionally, the institution houses an eye bank, heart valve bank, and bone bank.

ORBO conducts mass awareness drives, develops guidelines, and establishes Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on various aspects of organ and tissue donation through national consultations and workshops. Regular training and orientation sessions for resident doctors, critical care nurses, transplant coordinators, social workers, and Delhi Police officers are also organized by ORBO. (ANI)

