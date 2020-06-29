New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Ahead of Doctor's Day on July 1, the AIIMS resident doctors association has demanded setting up of Indian Medical Service, which it called a "much-voiced need" for doctors across the country that will be able to bridge the gap between decision and deliverance.

Noting that despite best possible efforts from the government and bureaucracy, certain lacunae remain, given the rapidly increasing caseload of COVID-19 and inadequate decentralisation of healthcare, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) AIIMS said it has been at the forefront of this demand.

"In matters requiring concerted healthcare planning and delivery, as has been the need during this present pandemic, a team of administrators with a strong medical background will be able to address the technical issues with more proficiency and fluency," the RDA said in a statement.

"Indian Medical Service (IMS) has been a much-voiced need for doctors across the country and will be able to bridge the gap between decision and deliverance, as well as be able to acknowledge and meet the many requirements of doctors who often work in extremely impoverished conditions while subserving the healthcare of fellow citizens," it said.

On the occasion of National Doctor's Day on July 1, the RDA said it wished to reach out to all medicos, residents and professional doctors associations across India to support it in this noble cause.

"To extend your support, trend #wewantIMS on Twitter and Facebook on this Doctor's day. IMS is the need of the hour and our justified demand for this shall rise loud and strong for the sake of meeting adequately the healthcare needs of India. After all, 'Health is wealth!'," the statement added.

