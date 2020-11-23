Patna (Bihar) [India], November 23 (ANI): Newly elected AIMIM MLA in Bihar, Akhtarul Iman on Monday objected to the word "Hindustan" while he was administered the oath of office by Protem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi.

"Oath is taken as per the Constitution which mentions 'Bharat' everywhere. I wanted to know whether it's okay to say 'Hindustan' or shall I say 'Bharat' during oath-taking today. We are lawmakers, we should place the Constitution above all," said Iman.

"I love my country," Iman added.

According to the reports, Iman took oath in Urdu. In his affidavit, there was a reference of the word 'Hindustan' to which he objected.

The inaugural session of 17th Bihar Assembly commenced on Monday. (ANI)

