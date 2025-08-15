Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali, celebrated the 79th Independence Day with patriotic pride, cultural vibrancy, and a strong commitment to public health awareness.

On the eve of Independence Day, under the Viksit Bharat - Viksit Punjab initiative, the Department of Community Medicine organised a student-led symposium on Primary Health Care (PHC). Third-year MBBS students took the centre stage, presenting innovative solutions for equitable access, preventive care, and digital innovations in healthcare.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Thanks World Leaders for Extending Wishes on Swatantrata Diwas.

The event was graced by Anurag Kundu, Member, Punjab Development Commission, who shared the essence of public health through an anecdote about a visionary school principal's approach to student well-being - from vision screening and nutrition counselling to hygiene promotion, iron supplementation, and deworming.

He also highlighted Punjab's extensive PHC network, including Sub-Centres, PHCs, CHCs, Health & Wellness Centres, and Aam Aadmi Clinics. Panelists - Vrinda, Vanshika, Tanmay, and Sanvi, moderated by Vaibhav and Jasmine, discussed practical strategies for maternal health, NCD prevention, mental health integration, and AI-enabled services.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Awards Himself 'Hilal-I-Jurat', Country's Second-Highest Wartime Gallantry Medal.

Dr. Bhavneet Bharti, Director Principal, emphasised that love and compassion should guide healthcare providers, while Dr. Amrit Kaur Virk (HOD, Community Medicine), along with Dr. Anu and Dr. Anuradha, highlighted the immersive learning experience for students.

In a gesture of service, healthy and nutritious kits sponsored by Rotary Club Chandigarh were distributed to lactating mothers in honour of the 91st birthday of Past Rotary International President Mr Raja Saboo.

The celebrations of Independence day began with the flag hoisting ceremony, followed by a vibrant cultural programme on the theme Independent India, featuring patriotic songs, skits, rangoli, and thematic decorations.

The Director Principal recognised the invaluable contribution of the institute's security, housekeeping, and support staff, presenting Certificates of Appreciation to Nursing Superintendent Sister Sukhwinder and Sister Kamal for their exemplary commitment to quality care.

The event was attended by Dr. Parminderjit (SMO) and Dr. Anupam (Acting Medical Superintendent), along with faculty, students, and staff, who pledged to contribute towards a healthier, stronger, and more prosperous India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)