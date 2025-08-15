Islamabad, August 15: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in a bizarre display of self-obsession, has awarded himself the Hilal-i-Jurat, the nation’s second-highest wartime gallantry medal, on Thursday, August 14. The self-conferred honour was announced by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.

According to the official citation, Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir was recognised for his "unquestionable courage and military leadership" during the recent conflict with India following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor. Did Asim Munir Issue a Nuclear Threat Against India From US Soil? Pakistan Army Chief Says 'We'll Take Half the World Down With Us', Says Report.

'Battle of Truth' For Pakistan

The award is part of Pakistan’s broader effort to reframe recent events under the official label "Marka-i-Haq" (Battle of Truth)", as declared by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary in July. Pakistan has been using this term to describe its response to India’s offensive.

Despite international reports mentioning major losses for the Pakistani side, including the destruction of key military installations, the Pakistan leadership keeps portraying the conflict as a victory. Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, Pakistan's counter-operation, was also cited as part of the justification for the honours. ‘India Will Not Give In to Nuclear Blackmail’: New Delhi Slams Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s Irresponsible Remarks in US, Says ‘Regrets Comments Made From Friendly Third Country’.

Several Political Leaders, Army Officials Awarded

According to the Samaa TV report, Field Marshal Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu received the Hilal-e-Jurat, while Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf were awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Apart from these, ISI Director General Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, ISPR DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, and other senior commanders were awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat for their roles during the operations.

