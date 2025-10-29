Ambala (Haryana) [India], October 29 (ANI): Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew a Rafale fighter jet over Ambala on Wednesday, leading a formation sortie that also saw President Droupadi Murmu experience the aircraft for the first time.

Air Chief Marshal Singh piloted a separate Rafale from the same fleet, flying in close coordination with the aircraft carrying the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Also Read | Is Viral Video of Drunk Man Petting Bengal Tiger and Giving Alcohol in Pench Real or Fake? Fact Check Debunks False Claims.

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh was also at the Air Force Station when the President took off in the Rafale.

The President's aircraft was commanded by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of No. 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows'.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Takes Sortie in Rafale Fighter Jet at Ambala Air Force Station, Her 2nd Flight in IAF Combat Jet (Watch Video).

The No. 17 Squadron of the IAF, operating MiG-21 Type 96 aircraft, also known as "Golden Arrows", based then at Air Force Station Bhisiana, participated actively in the operations, undertaking several reconnaissance and strike missions to flush out the enemy troops, according to the Ministry of Defence.

President and Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu completed a sortie in a Rafale fighter aircraft at Ambala Air Force Station. At the Ambala Air Force Station, President Murmu was formally accorded a guard of honour before her Rafale sortie.

On April 8, 2023, the President flew in a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet from Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Ambala, Haryana tomorrow, where she will take a sortie in a Rafale," according to a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan issued on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Murmu inaugurated the opening plenary of the Eighth Session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly (ISA) in the national capital, according to a release from the President's Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the ISA stands as a symbol of humanity's shared aspiration--to harness solar energy for inclusion, dignity, and collective prosperity.

The President said that climate change is affecting the entire world. Urgent and concrete steps need to be taken to deal with this threat. India is committed to combating climate change and is taking determined steps. She highlighted that ISA represents a significant step towards addressing this global challenge by encouraging the adoption and use of solar energy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)