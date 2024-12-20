Pakyong (Sikkim) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Friday carried out swift rescue operations to evacuate 12 paramilitary personnel who got injured in a vehicle accident near a place called Juluk in the Sikkim sector, officials said.

According to the Defence officials, the Eastern Air Command deployed its Cheetah choppers at the Juluk helipad and Mi-17 helicopters at Gangtok to rescue the paramilitary personnel and take them to a military hospital in Bengdubi near Bagdogra.

All 12 persons evacuated are now out of danger. The helipad at Juluk is very small and at an altitude of around 12,000 feet, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

