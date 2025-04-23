Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is nearing the business end of the seasons with the play-offs quickly approaching and the table taking a gradual shape with the teams making their position in the top and bottom half. In the match 41 of the IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians at their home in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. You can check the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 scorecard here. SRH had a really poor start to the season as they have lost five matches of the seven they have played till now and are struggling to return to form. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile have won three in a row and are looking to make a comeback from a poor start. A win here will benefit both sides in long run. IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians Players, Umpires To Wear Black Armbands for Paying Homage to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard

Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Pat Cummins have failed to replicate their performance from last season. In 2024, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, together powered them to several victories. This season they have been hit or miss. On couple of occasions at home they have scored big but the away form has remained bad which reflected when they lost against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, all have been out of touch and the likes of Aniket Reddy had to attempt desperately to make contributions. The bowling has not come in much into play as the batters have not fired consistently. At home, they will want it to change.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand have found a working combination which have helped them win three matches in a row. They have used Will Jacks as a floater depending on when the opening wicket falls. Rohit Sharma's spark in the form means he and Ryan Rickelton bats deep and that means a promotion for Suryakumar Yadav who has been in great touch. Tilak Varma is tasked to handle the middle overs while Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir will be there for finishing. With Karn Sharma out injured, MI are likely to go back Vignesh Puthur. They have a trusted bowling unit in Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumtah and Trent Boult. SRH at home can be a dangerous side but MI will be confident. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Vignesh Puthur.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran.