That's it! Suryakumar Yadav hits lofted shot on the onside and the fielder drops the ball which goes for four. Sums up the game for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Earlier, Rohit Sharma played a great knock to almost kill the chase which was completed by Suryakumar. The bowlers did the heavier job as they dismissed SRH for a low 143/8 on a good batting wicket. MI have the momentum and an in-form Rohit Sharma now which is ominous for the other sides.
Out! That's the end of Rohit Sharma. Scored a brilliant 70 off 46 deliveries and chipped a tailing yorker from Eshan Malinga to the hands of the mid-on fielder. He has found some form in the last two innings and have started to lengthen his innings as well. Rohit c Abhishek Sharma b Eshan Malinga 70(46).
Some fantastic batting from Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma. Rohit entered the middle overs set and then found boundaries at will while Suryakumar Yadav looked in good touch for the last few games and have started batting like the way he always does. Ominous for SRH as MI near victory quickly.
Fifty for Rohit Sharma. Fans are happy as their man is back in form. Rohit has been training separately when he was out of form in the first half of the competition and the training looks to have paid off. Has played some exquisite shots in control and controlled the innings too. Positive signs for MI.
Out! Will Jacks holes out in the deep. Got some boundaries earlier in the powerplay but couldn't translate it into a big innings. Tried to go down the ground to Zeeshan Ansari but couldn't clear long on. MI are in comfortable position here and won't worry. Will Jacks c Abhinav Manohar b Zeeshan Ansari 22(19).
Mumbai Indians are in control following the powerplay. Despite the wicket of Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma and Will Jacks have landed some shots well to give MI the start they needed. The score is not big and now they can pace the middle overs. Pat Cummins and Eshan Malinga ended up being the weaklinks inside the powerplay. Cummins will be under pressure now.
Out! Ryan Rickelton departs after playing two good shots. Jaydev Unadkat uses the change of pace well and the ball sticks a little in the deck. Rickelton punches back and Unadkat grabs a great one-handed catch. This is Unadkat's 100th wicket in IPL. Rickelton c and b Unadkat 11(8).
At 35/5, it really felt like the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings was going nowhere but Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar showed real grit and application out there. Picking the bowlers, hitting the boundaries and taking the game deep. They faultered after a 99-run partnership and Trent Boult scalped two wickets in the final over, but SRH got to a fighting total. After the PBKS vs KKR game happened earlier this season, teams will believe to do it.
Out! After a solid partnership of 99 runs, finally the partnership broke and it was Heinrich Klaasen who departed first trying to get away a full toss from Jasprit Bumrah. He found the deep square leg fielder and had to walk-off. Trent Boult came to bowl in the last over and dismissed the well-set Abhinav Manohar who was striking fine. SRH will be disappointed not to get the flourish in the end. Klaasen c Tilak Varma b Bumrah 71(44) and Abhinav Manohar hit wkt b Boult 43(37).
In T20s there is not much space to consolidate as the overs are less but with five down very early, SRH had to get back to the option of steadying ship before launching a counter-attack. Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar has tried to consolidate and look for opportunities to attack.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is nearing the business end of the seasons with the play-offs quickly approaching and the table taking a gradual shape with the teams making their position in the top and bottom half. In the match 41 of the IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians at their home in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH had a really poor start to the season as they have lost five matches of the seven they have played till now and are struggling to return to form. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile have won three in a row and are looking to make a comeback from a poor start. A win here will benefit both sides in long run.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard
Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Pat Cummins have failed to replicate their performance from last season. In 2024, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, together powered them to several victories. This season they have been hit or miss. On couple of occasions at home they have scored big but the away form has remained bad which reflected when they lost against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, all have been out of touch and the likes of Aniket Reddy had to attempt desperately to make contributions. The bowling has not come in much into play as the batters have not fired consistently. At home, they will want it to change.
Mumbai Indians on the other hand have found a working combination which have helped them win three matches in a row. They have used Will Jacks as a floater depending on when the opening wicket falls. Rohit Sharma's spark in the form means he and Ryan Rickelton bats deep and that means a promotion for Suryakumar Yadav who has been in great touch. Tilak Varma is tasked to handle the middle overs while Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir will be there for finishing. With Karn Sharma out injured, MI are likely to go back Vignesh Puthur. They have a trusted bowling unit in Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumtah and Trent Boult. SRH at home can be a dangerous side but MI will be confident. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Vignesh Puthur.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran.